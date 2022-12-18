Overview

Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vigdorchik works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.