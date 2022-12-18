Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vigdorchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik, MD
Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Steven B Haas MD PC535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1992Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6321
Alexios Apazidis, MD, PC301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6000
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I had two knee replacements, two years apart. He was great and my recovery was excellent. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Detroit Medical Center
- Univ of MO Hosp & Clin
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Washington University, St Louis
- Orthopedic Surgery
