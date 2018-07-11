Overview

Dr. Jonathan Velasco, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Velasco works at Dayton Surgeons, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Franklin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.