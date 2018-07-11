Dr. Jonathan Velasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Velasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Velasco, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Dayton Surgeons Inc1 Elizabeth Pl Ste 10A, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 228-4126
-
2
Kettering Medical Center Rsdncy3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 298-4331
-
3
Kettering Head & Neck Surgery3737 Southern Blvd Ste 2000, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 228-4126
- 4 6147 State Route 122, Franklin, OH 45005 Directions (937) 228-4126
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Kettering Health Troy
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and Surgeon very through and explains precedures well
About Dr. Jonathan Velasco, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962477661
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Velasco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasco.
