Dr. Jonathan Van Meter, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Van Meter, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville.

Dr. Van Meter works at Warner And Van Meter Dermatology in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warner And Van Meter Dermatology
    63 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste A, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 663-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 27, 2021
    Have been going to Dr. Van Meter for a long time. I am at high risk for skin cancer which has impacted my family (including sub-ungal melanoma). I always feel confident that there is nothing growing on my skin that is cancerous after his examination.
    Kathleen Rodkey — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Van Meter, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588806616
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Undergraduate School
    • West Chester University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Van Meter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Meter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Meter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Meter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Meter works at Warner And Van Meter Dermatology in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Van Meter’s profile.

    Dr. Van Meter has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Meter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Meter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Meter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Meter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Meter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

