Overview

Dr. Jonathan Vafai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Vafai works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - South FL Heart Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.