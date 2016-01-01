Dr. Jonathan Uecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Uecker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Uecker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Brighton, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Uecker works at
Locations
Nystrom & Associates Ltd1900 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton, MN 55112 Directions (218) 331-4866
- 2 13045 Falcon Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Directions (218) 829-9307
Nystrom & Associates Ltd13603 80th Cir N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 274-3120
Psychiatric Associates673 Westbury Dr Ste 201, Iowa City, IA 52245 Directions (319) 356-6352
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Uecker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uecker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uecker works at
Dr. Uecker has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Uecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uecker.
