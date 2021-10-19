Overview

Dr. Jonathan Tzu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tzu works at Retina & Vitreous of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX, Beaumont, TX, Pearland, TX and Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.