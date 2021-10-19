Dr. Jonathan Tzu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Tzu, MD
Dr. Jonathan Tzu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Houston2727 Gramercy St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Tomball455 School St Ste 47, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (713) 799-9975Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Beaumont350 Pine St Ste 330, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Retina & Vitreous Of Texas - Pearland2734 Sunrise Blvd Ste 303, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Lufkin1105 W Frank Ave Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (713) 799-9975Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
I had lens replacement surgery that didn't go well by a doctor in Nacogdoches. After the lens replacement surgery, the right eye was especially bad. It was worse than before the replacement. I could no longer read or drive safely. Mistakes happen I guess. But by the grace of God, I was told by two acquaintances that Dr. Tzu was exceptional & that I should make an appointment, that he can even repair mishaps done by other doctors. I'm Sooooooo Happy that I did!!! The vision in my right eye is better than ever & the floaters are gone too! In my view, Dr. Tzu has a Natural Talent along with his Expert Medical skills. I can see again!... Dr. Jonathan Tzu has my Highest Recommendation.
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1962630335
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
