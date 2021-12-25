Dr. Jonathan Tuttle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Tuttle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Tuttle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Tuttle works at
Locations
University Neuroscience - Augusta Back840 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 722-6957
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of being seen by Dr. Tuttle for a lower back problem. At the time I was on a walker and was confined to a chair in my home times 5 months . My pain was so bad that nausea was present constantly , I lost 65 pounds as I could not hold down food and had no desire to eat . After a thorough examination and some needed tests the doctor deemed surgery would help . He was very clear and matter of fact about the results explaining both the good and the bad . His advice was also explained by his very able PA - C Kit Taylor . After a plan was made surgery was done and I graduated to a cane and then after a few months to walking as a well person . When you go from health to a crippling back problem and then regain most of your ability back you must give credit to the surgical team . It was scary but I was in excellent hands . Please know that Doctor Tuttle offers outstanding surgical assistance at Augusta Back associated with University Hospital , Augusta Georgia.
About Dr. Jonathan Tuttle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871708768
Education & Certifications
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Tuttle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuttle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuttle has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuttle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuttle.
