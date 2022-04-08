Dr. Tueting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Tueting works at
Locations
1
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2111 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-3800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
2
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1320 N Highland Ave Ste B, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 978-3800
3
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 553-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Tueting, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Shoulder Center of Western NY
- Hand & Shoulder Center of Western New York, Buffalo, New York, Hand & Shoulder, University of Buffalo, Buffalo, New York, Shoulder & Elbow
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, Madison, Wisconsin, Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tueting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tueting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tueting works at
Dr. Tueting has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tueting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Tueting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tueting.
