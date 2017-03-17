Dr. Jonathan Treece, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Treece, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Treece, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edgewater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Dr. Treece works at
Locations
1
Coastline Primary Care602 W Indian River Blvd Ste 2, Edgewater, FL 32132 Directions (866) 592-2199
2
Circle of Health10 Florida Park Dr Ste B, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (866) 592-2199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Dr Jonathan Treece630 E 3rd Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 Directions (386) 444-3546Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr!!
About Dr. Jonathan Treece, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1780978700
Education & Certifications
- Halifax Health Center for Family and Sports Medicine
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treece has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treece accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Treece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treece.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.