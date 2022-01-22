Dr. Jonathan Trager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Trager, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Trager, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Jonathan Trager's Office29 Barstow Rd Ste 201, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (917) 526-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trager is simply the BEST doctor all around; the overall environment, the caring and attentive staff, and his hands on approach is a rare find these days. No item is too big or small to be handled in this office and Dr. Trager’s calm approach puts one at ease. I started coming for my daughter and wish I came sooner; I am now an adult dermatology patient myself. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Trager and all he does to go above and beyond with enabling kids, teens and adults to be their best!
About Dr. Jonathan Trager, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093783367
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Trager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trager.
