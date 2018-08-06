See All Otolaryngologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Ting works at IU Health Neurology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IU Health Hospital Otolaryn
    355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-6673
  2. 2
    IU Health North Medical Office Building
    11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-4864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 06, 2018
    Dr Ting and his staff are fantastic. Surgical skliss are top notch. He was part of the team that removed my pituitary adinoma. Had very little pain afterwards. Follow up appointments were great
    John in Fort wayne, IN — Aug 06, 2018
    About Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609034651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Dr. Jonathan Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ting has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

