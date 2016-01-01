See All Oncologists in La Crosse, WI
Dr. Jonathan Ticku, MD

Oncology
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ticku, MD is an Oncology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Tomah Health and Veterans Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ticku works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse
    800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 352-4413

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jonathan Ticku, MD

  • Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1922259589
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
  • Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
  • Tomah Health
  • Veterans Memorial Hospital

