See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (188)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Ticker works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
8 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Tortland, DO
Dr. Paul Tortland, DO
10 (147)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury
    45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 422-8080
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook
    444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  3. 3
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa
    660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  4. 4
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick
    1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  5. 5
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre
    36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  6. 6
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia
    3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 289-0338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcification Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 188 ratings
    Patient Ratings (188)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ticker?

    Jan 18, 2021
    Dr. Ticker surgically repaired my right rotator cuff and cleaned up my shoulder in June 2020. From my first appointment with him, he was polite and informative and patiently answered all of my questions. I have since regained full range of motion and am pain free. My experience has been only positive and I wouldn't hesitate to seek out his expertise if needed again. Thank you Dr. Ticker.
    Deborah — Jan 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ticker to family and friends

    Dr. Ticker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ticker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891724290
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center Sports Med and Rehab/U Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Presby Hosp/Columbia Presby Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ticker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ticker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ticker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ticker has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ticker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    188 patients have reviewed Dr. Ticker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ticker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ticker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ticker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.