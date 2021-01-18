Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ticker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ticker works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.