Dr. Jonathan Thompson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Thompson, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 303-4714
Mayo Clinic Health System - Bloomer1501 Thompson St, Bloomer, WI 54724 Directions (715) 254-8070Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Falls611 1st Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Directions (715) 303-4977Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under his care for approximately 6 months. He is very pleasant and explains things in great detail. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Thompson, DPM
- Orthopedics
- English
- Male
NPI: 1457642928
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
