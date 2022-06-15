Dr. Jonathan Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Thompson, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Highland Community Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Cypress Pointe Pain Management76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-8934Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cypress Pointe Pain Management1570 Lindberg Dr, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 892-8934
-
3
Cypress Pointe Pain Management19184 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 103, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 892-8934
-
4
Cypress Pointe Pain Management19065 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 2000, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 892-8934Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Highland Community Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I have had several procedures done by Dr Thompson over the years. He’s the best! I recommend him to anyone with pain issues.
About Dr. Jonathan Thompson, MD
- Pain Management
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306036942
Education & Certifications
- LSU
- Lsu Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
299 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.