Overview

Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.