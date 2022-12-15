Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-4578
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (336) 272-4578
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have emergency brain surgery after a visit to the ER. Dr Thomas was on call and I am so thankful that he was the neurosurgeon assigned to me. He explained why I had to have the procedure and what to expect. Removal of a benign brain tumor are words no one ever wants to hear but Dr Thomas’ calm demeanor decreased my anxiety. I recovered very well and in a shorter period of time than expected. His office staff is very professional while being very personable. Patients appreciate that. I would be all too willing to recommend Carolina Neurosurgery, Dr Thomas, and his wonderful staff to anyone who needs this type of help.
About Dr. Jonathan Thomas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1619207701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
