Dr. Tarrash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Tarrash, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Tarrash, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tarrash works at
South Palm Orthopedics4800 Linton Blvd Ste A201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-6622Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Jonathan Tarrash, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568434975
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Tarrash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarrash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarrash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.