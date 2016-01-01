Overview

Dr. Jonathan Tardos, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Tardos works at Adler Footcare in New York, NY with other offices in Toms River, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.