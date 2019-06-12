Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tammela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Mission Hope Health Center1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
So grateful for dr Tammela and office staff. He performed a full hysterectomy due to severe stage 4 endometriosis. I am now feeling great and they have been so helpful throughout the entire process. So glad my Gyn sent the referral to de tammela. Very talented Dr.
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265451058
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
