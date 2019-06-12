Overview

Dr. Jonathan Tammela, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tammela works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

