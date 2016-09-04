Dr. Jonathan Talamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Talamo, MD
Dr. Jonathan Talamo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Cornea Consultants1601 Trapelo Rd Ste 184, Waltham, MA 02451
Hospital Affiliations
Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Dr Jon has been my Ophthalmologist for the past 15 years, have no doubt he is one of the best in the WORLD! I have corneal granule dystrophy, inherited from my dad, also called Avalino dystrophy, or sometimes confused with lattice dystrophy, He has operated on my dad, several corneal transplants, my 2 sisters, Lasix surgery to remove deposits over cornea, a total of 7-10 times between us, Heredity and DNA grow them back with cornea healing, dr jon saved my vision!
Ophthalmology
37 years of experience
English, French
- 1942292560
Mass Eye and Ear Infirm Harvard
Wilmer Inst/Johns Hopkins
- Chldns Hosp
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Cornell University
Ophthalmology
