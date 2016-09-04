See All Ophthalmologists in Waltham, MA
Ophthalmology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Talamo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Talamo works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cornea Consultants
    Cornea Consultants
    1601 Trapelo Rd Ste 184, Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 890-1023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Cataract
Glaucoma
Astigmatism
Cataract
Glaucoma

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lymphedema, Hereditary, 1b Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Unusual Facies Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 04, 2016
    Dr Jon has been my Ophthalmologist for the past 15 years, have no doubt he is one of the best in the WORLD! I have corneal granule dystrophy, inherited from my dad, also called Avalino dystrophy, or sometimes confused with lattice dystrophy, He has operated on my dad, several corneal transplants, my 2 sisters, Lasix surgery to remove deposits over cornea, a total of 7-10 times between us, Heredity and DNA grow them back with cornea healing, dr jon saved my vision!
    Quentin D in Westerly, RI — Sep 04, 2016
    About Dr. Jonathan Talamo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1942292560
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Eye and Ear Infirm Harvard
    Residency
    • Wilmer Inst/Johns Hopkins
    Internship
    • Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
