Dr. Jonathan Sussman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Sussman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Sussman works at
Cardiovascular Core Lab, Morristown Med Cntr100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Sussman is great. He spent a lot of time with us beforehand, explaining in as much detail as we needed so we understood exactly what was going on. He answered every question and is pleasant to talk to.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1194779801
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease
