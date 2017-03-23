Dr. Jonathan Susat, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Susat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Susat, DDS
Dr. Jonathan Susat, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glastonbury, CT.
Glastonbury Dental Associates416 New London Tpke, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 430-4230
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The best dentist I have ever! Dr Susat is honest, gentile, and always available for emergencies. This dentist may not be the cheapest in town. However, in my opinion he is the best
Dr. Susat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susat accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Susat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.