See All Neurologists in Valdosta, GA
Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD

Neurology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Sule Sr works at JS MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS LLC in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Js Medical Diagnostics LLC
    3790 Old US 41 N Ste B, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 241-8811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sule Sr?

    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr. Sule is a very good neurologist. I used him for many years before he moved. I credit him with overcoming my severe neck and back issues from being rear ended in 2010. I think his practice grew so fast (because he was just that good) that some attention to detail slipped. He was relying on others due to his large practice. I think Glenda the front office person took over and destroyed his business with her terrible attitude. I called there to tell him about her and Glenda literally refused to let me talk to him. Had I not moved, I would have talked to him personally. I hope lessons were learned for all involved. BTW, he never pushed a pain pill on me. I used them until I could walk without them. He directed me to other doctors for surgery. I had many lower back steroid injections because they gave me the ability to move and NOT need a pain pill. I was always monitored carefully. I hope Dr. Sule sees this and knows he is a great doctor, I hope he gets that fresh start.
    Sara R. — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sule Sr to family and friends

    Dr. Sule Sr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sule Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932384260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sule Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sule Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sule Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sule Sr works at JS MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS LLC in Valdosta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sule Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Sule Sr has seen patients for Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sule Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sule Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sule Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sule Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sule Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.