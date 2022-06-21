Overview

Dr. Jonathan Sule Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Sule Sr works at JS MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS LLC in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.