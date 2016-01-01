Dr. Jonathan Strauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Strauss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Strauss, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Strauss works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group250 E Superior St # LC-2101, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2520
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group250 E Superior St # LC-2101, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strauss?
About Dr. Jonathan Strauss, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528239217
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.