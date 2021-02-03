Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester Neurosurgery Partners601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 225-5767
-
2
General and Bariatric Surgery1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 473-2200
-
3
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
-
4
Ur Medicine Epilepsy Center2180 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 225-5767
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
Dr. Stone is an extraordinary neurosurgeon and has an excellent and humorous bedside manner. I've had a few issues with my back requiring surgeries and he and his team have always been very supportive and knowledgeable. They always take the time I need to understand the xrays, imaging and next steps. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jonathan Stone, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346566643
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.