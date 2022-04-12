See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jonathan Stoehr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Stoehr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Stoehr works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bainbridge Island, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center
    1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jonathan Stoehr, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Stoehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stoehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stoehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stoehr has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoehr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoehr.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.