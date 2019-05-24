See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD

Ophthalmology
1.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Stock works at Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix
    2125 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 282-6108
  2. 2
    Glendale
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C5, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 282-6107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 24, 2019
    How come when I'm leaving a review i can't respond to the specific questions 4 alleged previous patients responded to? The 4 prior reviews are so counter to my personal experience as to be unbelievable. I would have given the Doctor and staff 5 stars across the board, and I am a tough grader.
    May 24, 2019
    About Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356394712
    Education & Certifications

    • Fitzsimons Army Hosp|Womack Army Hosp
    • Womack Army Hosp
    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stock has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

