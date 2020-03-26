Dr. Still has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Still, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Still, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
- 1 660 S Green Valley Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 790-2701
-
2
Focus Mental Health Solutions3016 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 790-2701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr still you’re the best psychatrist ever by playing video games YouTube channel
About Dr. Jonathan Still, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467507178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Still accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Still has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Still. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Still.
