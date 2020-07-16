See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Stieber, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Stieber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Stieber works at Jonathan R. Stieber, M.D. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan R. Stieber, M.D.
    485 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 883-8868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Jonathan Stieber, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679772636
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Stieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stieber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stieber works at Jonathan R. Stieber, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stieber’s profile.

    Dr. Stieber has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

