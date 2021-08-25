Dr. Jonathan Spitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Spitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Spitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Spitz works at
Locations
Multicare Rockwood Surgical Specialists910 W 5th Ave Ste 800, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-2531
- 2 900 W 5th Ave Ste 800, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-3131
Rockwood Clinic400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spitz?
Dr. Spitz saw me in a dire emergency that another hospital was mismanaging. He got me to Deaconness and did emergency surgery. Once he took over, I knew I was in good hands. I’m a Nurse and I recognize the best qualities you want a surgeon to have. Quite simply, without exaggeration, Dr. Spitz saved my life.
About Dr. Jonathan Spitz, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194785014
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spitz has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitz.
