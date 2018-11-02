See All Pediatricians in Nashville, TN
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Spanier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Spanier works at Tennessee Pediatrics in Nashville, TN with other offices in Thompsons Station, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Pediatrics
    5505 Edmondson Pike Ste 104, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2530
  2. 2
    Tennessee Pediatrics
    4720 Traders Way Ste 600, Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2018
    Such an very nice person
    Victoria Platt in Nashville, TN — Nov 02, 2018
    About Dr. Jonathan Spanier, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154351690
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
