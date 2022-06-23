Overview

Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD is a Registered Nurse in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Desert View Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Sorelle works at The Minimally Invasive Hand Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.