Overview

Dr. Jonathan Sonne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Sonne works at Woodruff Institute in Naples, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Woodruff Institute-Naples Office
    2235 Venetian Ct Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 (239) 596-9337
  2. 2
    The Woodruff Institute- Bonita Springs/Estero Offi
    23471 Walden Center Dr Ste 300, Estero, FL 34134 (239) 498-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 25, 2022
    I had a MOHS procedure done at the Woodruff Institute in Bonita Springs. All went well w/ the MOHS procedure done by Dr. Russell. However, the surgical cut extended a bit into the right nostril at a tricky angle due to the placement of the basal cell carcinoma area I had. After the MOHS procedure, Dr. Sonne kindly and thoroughly explained what he would do to maximize my healing and appearance in this area. He stitched up the area carefully and the results are excellent. My appearance including this nostril looks nearly identical to my pre-MOHS surgery. I am very pleased with Dr. Sonne's manner and most of all his excellent surgical repair skills!
    Martha S. — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Sonne, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1346263530
    Education & Certifications

    Beeson Aesthetic Institute
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    St Vincent Hosp
    New York Medical College
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Sonne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sonne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonne has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

