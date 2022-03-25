Dr. Jonathan Sonne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sonne, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Sonne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Sonne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Woodruff Institute-Naples Office2235 Venetian Ct Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 596-9337
-
2
The Woodruff Institute- Bonita Springs/Estero Offi23471 Walden Center Dr Ste 300, Estero, FL 34134 Directions (239) 498-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonne?
I had a MOHS procedure done at the Woodruff Institute in Bonita Springs. All went well w/ the MOHS procedure done by Dr. Russell. However, the surgical cut extended a bit into the right nostril at a tricky angle due to the placement of the basal cell carcinoma area I had. After the MOHS procedure, Dr. Sonne kindly and thoroughly explained what he would do to maximize my healing and appearance in this area. He stitched up the area carefully and the results are excellent. My appearance including this nostril looks nearly identical to my pre-MOHS surgery. I am very pleased with Dr. Sonne's manner and most of all his excellent surgical repair skills!
About Dr. Jonathan Sonne, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346263530
Education & Certifications
- Beeson Aesthetic Institute
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Vincent Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonne accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonne works at
Dr. Sonne has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sonne speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.