Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (13)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Somers works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Bannockburn, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute
    2151 Waukegan Rd # 100, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2868
    NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute
    9650 Gross Point Rd # 4900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 864-3278
    NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2868

Hospital Affiliations
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr Somers and his Staff PA took care of me, a 78 yr old physician with an MI. They did perfect Surgery for my heart muscles and valves. After Rehab, I continued to do the Medical work that I loved and my heart never gave me a single complaint. NOW, 7+ years later, I still enjoy my life and work. No complaints. Thanks to Dr Somers excellence!
    Hester Hursh, MD — Nov 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Somers, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376657643
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Brown U-Affl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Somers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Somers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Somers has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Somers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

