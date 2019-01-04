Overview

Dr. Jonathan Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Solomon works at Solomon Eye Associates in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.