Overview

Dr. Jonathan Sollender, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their fellowship with Integris Baptist Medical Center Program/ Presbyterian Hospital



Dr. Sollender works at Aurora Plastic Surgery in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.