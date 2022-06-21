See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in West Chester, OH
Dr. Jonathan Snyder, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Snyder, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Snyder works at UC Health General Surgery in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fistula and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UC Health Colorectal Surgery
    7690 Discovery Dr Unit 2300, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 929-0104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula
Intestinal Obstruction
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula
Intestinal Obstruction

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr. Snyder is excellent. Had my colostomy in 2014 and he couldn't have been better. Just wish I could say the same about his ostomy nurse which I just had a horrible experience with.
    Kay Reich — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699066449
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgia Colon and Rectal Surg Assoc
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at UC Health General Surgery in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fistula and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

