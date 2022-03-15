Overview

Dr. Jonathan Slusser, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Slusser works at Endocrine Specialists in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

