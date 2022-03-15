See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Jonathan Slusser, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (387)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Slusser, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Slusser works at Endocrine Specialists in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Endocrine Specialists
    Endocrine Specialists
125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Osteoporosis

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 387 ratings
Patient Ratings (387)
5 Star
(362)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 15, 2022
Dr. Slusser is an excellent physician. He takes time to explain everything in a way that is easy to understand. He is kind and compassionate and listens to your concerns. You never feel rushed. His staff is both knowledgeable and courteous.
Susan G. — Mar 15, 2022
About Dr. Jonathan Slusser, DO

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750644704
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Internship
  • UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
