Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Locations
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1952333486
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slotkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slotkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slotkin speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Slotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slotkin.
