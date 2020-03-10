Dr. Jonathan Slater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Slater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Slater, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Slater works at
Locations
Western New England Renal and Transplant Associates PC100 Wason Ave Ste 200, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9666
Baystate Medical Practices - Mary Lane Obgyn - Belchertown95 Sargent St, Belchertown, MA 01007 Directions (413) 733-9666
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 733-9666
Pioneer Valley Nephrology10 Hospital Dr Ste 309, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions
Trinity Health of New England Medical Group - Pulmonary & Critical Care140 Hazard Ave Ste 103, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (413) 787-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Nice to deal with, straight to the point. The way medicine should be.
About Dr. Jonathan Slater, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992788160
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med
- Danbury Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Internal Medicine
