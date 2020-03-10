Overview

Dr. Jonathan Slater, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Slater works at Renal And Transplant Associates Of New England in Springfield, MA with other offices in Belchertown, MA, Holyoke, MA and Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.