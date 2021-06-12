See All Family Doctors in Cheyenne, WY
Dr. Jonathan Singer, DO

Family Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Singer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Parker Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Singer works at Jonathan W Singer DO in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan W Singer DO
    1401 Airport Pkwy Ste 150, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 635-4362
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Greenwood Village Office
    8400 E Prentice Ave Ste 301, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 488-0034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing
Impedance Testing
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing
Impedance Testing

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chemical Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lead Poisoning Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mercury Poisoning Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Morgellons Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Toxic Exposure Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 12, 2021
    I love doctor singer!! He’s a person to go to when u need help with anything!!! Literally anything!!! I absolutely would recommend him to anybody without any Doubts! Thank you for all that you do for me and my family I also love Lori she’s the best, she would take her shirt off her back for you if u needed it!!!!
    Suzy — Jun 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Singer, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265441430
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Not Listed
    Medical Education
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Wisconsin, M.S.
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
