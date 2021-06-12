Dr. Jonathan Singer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Singer, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Singer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Parker Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Locations
Jonathan W Singer DO1401 Airport Pkwy Ste 150, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 635-4362Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Greenwood Village Office8400 E Prentice Ave Ste 301, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 488-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
I love doctor singer!! He’s a person to go to when u need help with anything!!! Literally anything!!! I absolutely would recommend him to anybody without any Doubts! Thank you for all that you do for me and my family I also love Lori she’s the best, she would take her shirt off her back for you if u needed it!!!!
About Dr. Jonathan Singer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265441430
Education & Certifications
- Not Listed
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
- University Of Wisconsin, M.S.
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.