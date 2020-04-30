See All Neurosurgeons in Eugene, OR
Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.

Dr. Sherman works at KeiperSpine in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keiperspine, PC
    1410 Oak St Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 485-2357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Majoris Health Systems
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 30, 2020
    For ten years doctors told me there was nothing they could do for me except pain pills and shots in my back. Dr Sherman said he could make me 95% better and he did! I wouldn't see anyone else.
    Gary Yachats OR — Apr 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902800733
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

