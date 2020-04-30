Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Keiperspine, PC1410 Oak St Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 485-2357
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Majoris Health Systems
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
For ten years doctors told me there was nothing they could do for me except pain pills and shots in my back. Dr Sherman said he could make me 95% better and he did! I wouldn't see anyone else.
About Dr. Jonathan Sherman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902800733
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.