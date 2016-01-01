Overview

Dr. Jonathan Sheindlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.



Dr. Sheindlin works at Eastchester Eye Associates in Bronx, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.