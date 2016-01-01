Dr. Jonathan Sheindlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheindlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sheindlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Sheindlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Sheindlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Sheindlin works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheindlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheindlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.