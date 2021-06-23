See All Hand Surgeons in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Shearin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Shearin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Shearin works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arnot Ogden Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Limb Swelling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Neuroplasty
Limb Swelling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Neuroplasty

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr Shearin is very kind and compassionate. I have been dealing with a rare connective tissue disease for the last couple of years that have left me with hand deformities, and have seeked out expert care in New York City but have not felt confident in any of these expensive NYC surgeons as much as I do in Dr. Shearin.
    Kayla Smith — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Shearin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295050847
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Shearin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Shearin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shearin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shearin works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ.

    Dr. Shearin has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Neuroplasty, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shearin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shearin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shearin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

