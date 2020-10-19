Overview

Dr. Jonathan Shammash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Shammash works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.