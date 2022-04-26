Dr. Jonathan Sellin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Sellin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Sellin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Neurosurgical Group of Texas6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3848Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sellin for my severe neck pain. He did not try to push surgery on me; in fact, he encouraged me to try other pain relief methods first, (which I did). He was also very good at explaining my test results to me. I felt like I was in very good hands once I did decide to go through with the surgery.
About Dr. Jonathan Sellin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1053625624
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
