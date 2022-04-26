Overview

Dr. Jonathan Sellin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Sellin works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.