Overview

Dr. Jonathan Scrafford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Scrafford works at Ascension Via Christi - Laborist in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.