Dr. Jonathan Scott, MD
Dr. Jonathan Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Womens Medical Center PC1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 600, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-3900
Pathology Laboratory Associates1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Southeast Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable and straight to the point
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326224254
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
