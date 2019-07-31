Overview

Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health Stanly.



Dr. Schwartz works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Dyslipidemia and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.