Sports Medicine
Dr. Jon Schultz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.

Dr. Schultz works at Overland Park Surgical Specialists and Sports Medicine - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Overland Park Surgical Specialists and Sports Medicine - Overland Park
    12200 W 106th St Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6361
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Overland Park Surgical Specialists and Sports Medicine - Lee's Summit
    2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 235, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 213-3817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center
  • University Health Lakewood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2020
    Staff and nurses were friendly, easy check in. Dr Schultz was thorough and straight forward in his recommendation and possible outcomes.
    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1174608111
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Oklahoma at Tulsa Primary Care
    • Self Regional Healthcare
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Dr. Jon Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

